After drug war contracting boom, Mexican prisons stand idle
Guards at one of Mexico's high security prisons have to worry much more about criminals breaking in than busting out. A video and surveillance security system is seen at the Papantla federal prison, currently under construction, in Papantla, in Veracruz state, Mexico, September 8, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g...
|18 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|5
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|2 hr
|Righty
|4
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|530
|Despite gov't claims, 'Dreamer' lawyers say gan...
|10 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Mr Escobar
|12
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC