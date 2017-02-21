A 'complex moment' - Mexico is lookin...

A 'complex moment' - Mexico is looking to strike back against Trump

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly visited Mexico this week , where they met with the country's president, Enrique PeA a Nieto, and other senior officials. Mexicans' ire with US President Donald Trump has been inflamed by his hardline stance on issues like immigration and border control, as well as by his administration's inconsistencies on some of those policies.

Chicago, IL

