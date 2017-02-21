A 'complex moment' - Mexico is looking to strike back against Trump
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly visited Mexico this week , where they met with the country's president, Enrique PeA a Nieto, and other senior officials. Mexicans' ire with US President Donald Trump has been inflamed by his hardline stance on issues like immigration and border control, as well as by his administration's inconsistencies on some of those policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|10 hr
|Drain
|598
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|15 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|5
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|Ecoo
|6
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|Sat
|Eduardo
|23
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|21
|If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s...
|Sat
|ja ja ja
|18
|In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance...
|Sat
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC