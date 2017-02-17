9 dead in shootouts with Mexican mari...

9 dead in shootouts with Mexican marines in border city1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Five suspects and a taxi driver were killed in two shootouts between drug cartel gunmen and marines in the border city of Reynosa in northern Mexico. The government of Tamaulipas state, where Reynosa is located across the border from McAllen, Texas, said another three people died late on Thursday in other confrontations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 30 min huntcoyotes 553
News Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ... 33 min Living in the sha... 3
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... 39 min Hostis Publicus 20
News Hundreds Gather For Answers At OKC Immigration ... 40 min bigwheel 1
News US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g... 20 hr Shady Lady 4
News Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,... 21 hr Parden Pard 4
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... Fri Righty 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 278,975,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC