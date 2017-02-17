9 dead in shootouts with Mexican marines in border city1 hour ago
Five suspects and a taxi driver were killed in two shootouts between drug cartel gunmen and marines in the border city of Reynosa in northern Mexico. The government of Tamaulipas state, where Reynosa is located across the border from McAllen, Texas, said another three people died late on Thursday in other confrontations.
