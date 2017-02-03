2nd Mexican human rights activist kil...

2nd Mexican human rights activist killed in same township

" Authorities say a second human rights activist has been killed in the same township in northern Mexico where the first one died two weeks ago. The statement from Chihuahua state prosecutor's office said the body of Juan Ontiveros, a member of the Tarahumara indigenous group, was found Wednesday in Guadalupe y Calvo.

Chicago, IL


