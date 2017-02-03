2nd Mexican human rights activist killed in same township
" Authorities say a second human rights activist has been killed in the same township in northern Mexico where the first one died two weeks ago. The statement from Chihuahua state prosecutor's office said the body of Juan Ontiveros, a member of the Tarahumara indigenous group, was found Wednesday in Guadalupe y Calvo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 hr
|Battle Tested
|335
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|4 hr
|jadooxtv
|3
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|Fri
|Fire the bums
|9
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Feb 2
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|Jan 30
|Barron T
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC