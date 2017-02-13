26-year-old Mexican man killed in Bre...

26-year-old Mexican man killed in Breckenridge ski crash is identified, suffered severe head trauma

Denver Post

Coroner Regan Wood said Ricardo Cohen, of Mexico City, was wearing a helmet when he slammed into the snow on an expert run. His death has been ruled an accident.

Chicago, IL

