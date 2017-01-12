Will Trump's Trade Policies Disrupt Mexico's Growing Auto Sector?
In 2015, Mexico assembled more than 3.5 million vehicles, making it the world's seventh-largest manufacturer. But global automotive giants have even bigger plans in store: According to AMIA, Mexico's automotive industry association, and ProMexico, its trade promotion agency, Mexico is on track to assemble four million units by 2018 and five million units by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at [email protected]
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|5 min
|butters_
|3
|Mexico president tries again to calm anger over...
|Fri
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|Jan 7
|New Resident
|15
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC