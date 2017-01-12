Will Trump's Trade Policies Disrupt M...

Will Trump's Trade Policies Disrupt Mexico's Growing Auto Sector?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: [email protected]

In 2015, Mexico assembled more than 3.5 million vehicles, making it the world's seventh-largest manufacturer. But global automotive giants have even bigger plans in store: According to AMIA, Mexico's automotive industry association, and ProMexico, its trade promotion agency, Mexico is on track to assemble four million units by 2018 and five million units by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at [email protected]

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 5 min butters_ 3
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... Fri Dee Dee Dee 4
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,914,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC