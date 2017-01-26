Why Mexico Is Exactly Where You Want to Be in 2017 2 hours ago
At the very time that U.S. President Donald Trump doubles down on his promises to build a wall dividing his nation from its neighbor to the south, and Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto grapples with his response, Mexico is experiencing a boom in luxury tourism that has made it an appealing destination for travelers from America and beyond. The west coast has remained blissfully Zika-free, and new resorts are sprouting up in many corners of the nation. René Redzepi is bringing his acclaimed Nordic restaurant Noma to Tulum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|37 min
|Cabbage
|56
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|51 min
|Wildchild
|1
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|9 hr
|spud
|7
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|11 hr
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U...
|Wed
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Trump to move on border security, immigration e...
|Tue
|ICE
|2
|Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil...
|Jan 24
|vs TPP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC