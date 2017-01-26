Why Mexico Is Exactly Where You Want to Be in 2017 2 hours ago

At the very time that U.S. President Donald Trump doubles down on his promises to build a wall dividing his nation from its neighbor to the south, and Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto grapples with his response, Mexico is experiencing a boom in luxury tourism that has made it an appealing destination for travelers from America and beyond. The west coast has remained blissfully Zika-free, and new resorts are sprouting up in many corners of the nation. René Redzepi is bringing his acclaimed Nordic restaurant Noma to Tulum.

