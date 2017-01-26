Week 1 of Trump: dog years, old fights, new words, weirdness

In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. less FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration in ... more FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, an image of the inauguration of President Donald Trump is displayed behind White House press secretary Sean Spicer as he speaks at the White House in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.