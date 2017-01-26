Week 1 of Trump: dog years, old fight...

Week 1 of Trump: dog years, old fights, new words, weirdness

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. less FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration in ... more FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, an image of the inauguration of President Donald Trump is displayed behind White House press secretary Sean Spicer as he speaks at the White House in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 34 min Mal 119
News Fear and rage on US-Mexico border Fri Wildchild 1
News Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump Fri ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 10
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Fri gwww 64
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U... Jan 25 BuildTheWall 2
News Trump to move on border security, immigration e... Jan 24 ICE 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,345,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC