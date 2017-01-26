Week 1 of Trump: dog years, old fights, new words, weirdness
In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. less FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration in ... more FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, an image of the inauguration of President Donald Trump is displayed behind White House press secretary Sean Spicer as he speaks at the White House in Washington.
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|34 min
|Mal
|119
|Fear and rage on US-Mexico border
|Fri
|Wildchild
|1
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|Fri
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|10
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Fri
|gwww
|64
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U...
|Jan 25
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Trump to move on border security, immigration e...
|Jan 24
|ICE
|2
