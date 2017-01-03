'We are going to remember it at the p...

'We are going to remember it at the polls': Outcry about fuel...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Mexicans have mounted three straight days of protests since a widely scorned gas price increase went into effect on January 1. The country's finance ministry announced on December 27 that gas prices around the country would go up by between 14% and 20% on January 1. Those prices will undergo bi-weekly adjustments in February, and starting at the end of March the country will be divided into zones where prices will fluctuate daily based on demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... 11 hr tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Dec 27 Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Dec 26 tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,407

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC