vignettes from Mexico, Brussels, London and Russia ? as people watch Trump inauguration
As Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, people around the world reacted with varying degrees of emotion. There was elation and hopefulness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|7 hr
|Northern fence
|2
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Fri
|Tony Montana
|15
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Fri
|Wildchild
|4
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Wed
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther...
|Wed
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC