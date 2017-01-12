VIDEO: Two Canadians dead, two injure...

VIDEO: Two Canadians dead, two injured among 5 killed in Mexico nightclub shooting

6 hrs ago

Two Canadians were among at least five people killed Monday in a shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, Mexican authorities said. And Canadian government officials added that at least two other Canadians were wounded in the deadly incident at a popular night club.

Chicago, IL

