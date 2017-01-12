VIDEO: Two Canadians dead, two injured among 5 killed in Mexico nightclub shooting
Two Canadians were among at least five people killed Monday in a shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, Mexican authorities said. And Canadian government officials added that at least two other Canadians were wounded in the deadly incident at a popular night club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|17 min
|Seth
|35
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|1 hr
|Snowden
|7
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|8 hr
|walter
|1
|FEATURE-Surge of African migrants brave Latin A...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Mexico president tries again to calm anger over...
|Jan 13
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC