US policy change on Cuban migrants leaves many stranded

It took three months for Gabriel Marin and his wife, Yansiel, to make it from their home in eastern Cuba to this migrant shelter in Panama's capital. The goal was the United States and now the door that spurred their odyssey has slammed shut.

