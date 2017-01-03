US official shot in Mexico
Mexican authorities are attempting to track down a gunman who reportedly attacked an official at the U.S. consulate in the western city of Guadalajara, Mexico. The Mexican Attorney General's Office said Saturday that the official was wounded in the attack that they said occurred Friday in Guadalajara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|5 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|13 hr
|New Resident
|15
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
|'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Heidemarie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC