US official shot in Mexico

4 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Mexican authorities are attempting to track down a gunman who reportedly attacked an official at the U.S. consulate in the western city of Guadalajara, Mexico. The Mexican Attorney General's Office said Saturday that the official was wounded in the attack that they said occurred Friday in Guadalajara.

