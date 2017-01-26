'Un Padre No Tan Padre' Is A Pleasing...

'Un Padre No Tan Padre' Is A Pleasing But Familiar Family Comedy from Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

This sun-drenched Mexican comedy takes place in a world cinema has long ceded to television: middle-class bohemia and the light cross-generational conflicts it produces. It's been a reliable source of small screen comic gold since Archie Bunker first bemoaned the presence of Meathead in his Queens living room and up through all those Friday night dinners at Emily and Richard Gilmore's Connecticut estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 min Le Jimbo 74
News Fear and rage on US-Mexico border 11 hr Wildchild 1
News Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump 19 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 10
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Fri gwww 64
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Thu MadeInTaos 2
News Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U... Wed BuildTheWall 2
News Trump to move on border security, immigration e... Jan 24 ICE 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,365 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC