'Un Padre No Tan Padre' Is A Pleasing But Familiar Family Comedy from Mexico
This sun-drenched Mexican comedy takes place in a world cinema has long ceded to television: middle-class bohemia and the light cross-generational conflicts it produces. It's been a reliable source of small screen comic gold since Archie Bunker first bemoaned the presence of Meathead in his Queens living room and up through all those Friday night dinners at Emily and Richard Gilmore's Connecticut estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 min
|Le Jimbo
|74
|Fear and rage on US-Mexico border
|11 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|19 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|10
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Fri
|gwww
|64
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Thu
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U...
|Wed
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Trump to move on border security, immigration e...
|Jan 24
|ICE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC