U.S. reopens freeway access into Mexi...

U.S. reopens freeway access into Mexico after Tijuana gas protest

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Continuing unrest over gasoline price hikes in Mexico flared up at the Tijuana border crossing Saturday night as a large protest prompted U.S. authorities to block access into Mexico from San Ysidro for nearly four hours. Southbound Interstates 5 and 805 began to reopen to motorists wanting to cross the border about 9:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) 7 hr Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Sat Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Sat ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Sat New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,725,060

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC