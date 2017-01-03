U.S. consular official shot in Mexico, in stable condition
An American consular official was shot in Guadalajara, Mexico's second largest city in the restive western state of Jalisco, but is now in stable condition, Mexican authorities said on Saturday. Mexican federal and state officials are investigating the incident, which occurred on Friday evening, the attorney general's office said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Sat
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|Sat
|New Resident
|15
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC