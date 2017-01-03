U.S. consular official in Mexico shot...

U.S. consular official in Mexico shot in his car

10 hrs ago

A U.S. Consulate officer in Mexico was shot in his car Friday evening, and the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the shooting suspect. Surveillance video released by the Consulate General in Guadalajara showed a man in a purple shirt, dark pants and white shoes waiting near a garage Friday evening as a black vehicle pulls up to the exit gate.

