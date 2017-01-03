Two people killed at Mexico's Acapulc...

Two people killed at Mexico's Acapulco resort town beach

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Two men were shot dead at a beach in Mexico's resort town of Acapulco, Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia announced, Sputnik reported. The men have not been identified, but "there was no evidence that they were tourists," Alvarez Heredia said as quoted by El Imparcial on Friday.

