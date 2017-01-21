Trump to withdraw from TPP, reinstate 'Mexico City policy' on abortion
Before spending his first night in the White House, Trump moved quickly to consolidate his power and to make an immediate break with the Obama administration. He signed an executive order that will begin the process of chipping away at the Affordable... Before spending his first night in the White House, Trump moved quickly to consolidate his power and to make an immediate break with the Obama administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil...
|15 min
|vs TPP
|1
|Trump issues executive orders freezing federal ...
|18 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|Sun
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|3
|Mexico Makes MOVES At Border To Sabotage Presid...
|Jan 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Jan 21
|Northern fence
|2
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC