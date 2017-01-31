Trump Puts US Food, Farm Companies on...

Trump Puts US Food, Farm Companies on Edge Over Mexico Trade

U.S. food producers and shippers are trying to speed up exports to Mexico and line up alternative markets as concerns rise that this lucrative business could be at risk if clashes over trade and immigration between the Trump administration and Mexico City escalate. Diplomatic relations have soured fast this month, as the new U.S. administration floated a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports and a meeting between the presidents of the two countries was canceled.

