Trump picks fight with key ally Mexic...

Trump picks fight with key ally Mexico, whose president scraps visit

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Mexican President Enrique Pea Nieto participates in a local awards ceremony at the presidential residence in Mexico City in January 2017. Mexican President Enrique Pea Nieto participates in a local awards ceremony at the presidential residence in Mexico City in January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 27 min Trump your President 59
News Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump 6 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 10
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 11 hr gwww 64
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Thu MadeInTaos 2
News Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U... Wed BuildTheWall 2
News Trump to move on border security, immigration e... Jan 24 ICE 2
News Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil... Jan 24 vs TPP 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC