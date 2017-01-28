Trump not 'Terminator,' sees opportunities for Mexico:...

Trump not 'Terminator,' sees opportun...

MEXICO CITY: Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praised Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor. In a rare news conference, the telecoms and construction mogul called Trump a negotiator, "not Terminator" and said his repeated attacks on Mexico had united the country, giving President Enrique Pena Nieto "strength" in trade and border security talks.

