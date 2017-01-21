Travel to Mexico still safe in certain places, says expert after nightclub shooting
Hotels in the Playa del Carmen resort area, where five people were killed in a nightclub shooting earlier this month. It's still safe for Canadians to visit Mexico as long as they don't get too adventurous, says a former British Columbia police officer and Mexico security expert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump issues executive orders freezing federal ...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|Sun
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|3
|Mexico Makes MOVES At Border To Sabotage Presid...
|Sat
|Wildchild
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Sat
|Northern fence
|2
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC