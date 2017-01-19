Timeline: Mexico's decade-old drug war

Timeline: Mexico's decade-old drug war

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

In this Jan. 8, 2016 image released by Mexico's federal government, Mexico's most wanted drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, stands for his prison mug shot with the inmate number 3870 at the Altiplano maximum security federal prison in Almoloya, Mexico. Mexico has begun the process of extraditing Guzman to the United States, where he faces drug-trafficking charges, but that could take "a year or longer" because of legal challenges, according to the head of Mexico's extradition office, Manuel Merino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara 15 hr ICE Capitan 3
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 22 hr DC Dave 13
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Wed Ronald Ross 37
News Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther... Wed Melting Pot eh 1
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan 17 Panhead_Mike 10
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... Jan 16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
News Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P... Jan 16 walter 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC