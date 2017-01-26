Thousands protest Trump ban at San Fr...

Thousands protest Trump ban at San Francisco airport, LAX

Thousands protested President Donald Trump's immigration ban Sunday at San Francisco and Los Angeles International airports, blocking entrances and escalators while chanting in support of refugees threatened by the restrictions. About 2,000 people, some carrying signs, protested inside and outside the international terminal at San Francisco's airport and staged a sit-in at the main exit for arrivals.

