The Mexican Modernists Who Found Success in Decadence

An exhibition at Paris's Grand Palais tracks art made in Mexico during the first half of the 20th century, focusing on the influence of the European avant-garde and Mexicans' celebratory attitude toward death. Antonio "El Corcito" Ruiz, "Le ReI ve de la Malinche" PARIS - In Mexique 1900-1950 , the Mexican avant-garde art of the first half of the 20th century offers a disorientating paradox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.