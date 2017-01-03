The Mexican Modernists Who Found Succ...

The Mexican Modernists Who Found Success in Decadence

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

An exhibition at Paris's Grand Palais tracks art made in Mexico during the first half of the 20th century, focusing on the influence of the European avant-garde and Mexicans' celebratory attitude toward death. Antonio "El Corcito" Ruiz, "Le ReI ve de la Malinche" PARIS - In Mexique 1900-1950 , the Mexican avant-garde art of the first half of the 20th century offers a disorientating paradox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... 18 hr tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Dec 27 Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Dec 26 tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC