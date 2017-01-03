The Mexican Modernists Who Found Success in Decadence
An exhibition at Paris's Grand Palais tracks art made in Mexico during the first half of the 20th century, focusing on the influence of the European avant-garde and Mexicans' celebratory attitude toward death. Antonio "El Corcito" Ruiz, "Le ReI ve de la Malinche" PARIS - In Mexique 1900-1950 , the Mexican avant-garde art of the first half of the 20th century offers a disorientating paradox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
|'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Heidemarie
|3
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC