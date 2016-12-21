Texas man drowns in Gulf of Mexico off Destin
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the man, originally form Hidalgo, Mexico, was vacationing in the area with friends and coworkers. The Destin Fire Department found the man's body floating face down near Sea Oats Condominums.
