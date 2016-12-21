Texas man drowns in Gulf of Mexico of...

Texas man drowns in Gulf of Mexico off Destin

15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the man, originally form Hidalgo, Mexico, was vacationing in the area with friends and coworkers. The Destin Fire Department found the man's body floating face down near Sea Oats Condominums.

