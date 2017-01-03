Suspect in US Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|Jan 7
|New Resident
|15
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
