Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder...

Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder in Shooting of US Consulate Officer in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KFQD-AM Anchorage

The man accused of shooting a U.S. consular official in Mexico appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon in Virginia, where he faces one count of attempted murder of an internationally protected person. Zia Zafar, 31, allegedly shot Vice Consul Christopher Ashcraft once in the chest as he was driving out of a gym parking lot in Guadalajara last Friday, according to the federal complaint against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,637 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC