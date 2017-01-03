Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder in Shooting of US Consulate Officer in Mexico

The man accused of shooting a U.S. consular official in Mexico appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon in Virginia, where he faces one count of attempted murder of an internationally protected person. Zia Zafar, 31, allegedly shot Vice Consul Christopher Ashcraft once in the chest as he was driving out of a gym parking lot in Guadalajara last Friday, according to the federal complaint against him.

