Steve Swanson vs Gustavo Lopez headlines Combate Americas 'Mexico' for Azteca Americas on Jan. 19
Combate Americas will make its return to cage fighting later this month with a slam-bang main event in the form of Steve Swanson vs. Gustavo Lopez, a bantamweight tilt set for Azteca America on Jan. 19, 2017, LIVE from El Plaza Condesa in Mexico City. Swanson is coming off a blistering four-fight winning streak, with all four wins coming by way of violent finish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|11 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
|'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Heidemarie
|3
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC