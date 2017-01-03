Steve Swanson vs Gustavo Lopez headlines Combate Americas 'Mexico' for Azteca Americas on Jan. 19

Combate Americas will make its return to cage fighting later this month with a slam-bang main event in the form of Steve Swanson vs. Gustavo Lopez, a bantamweight tilt set for Azteca America on Jan. 19, 2017, LIVE from El Plaza Condesa in Mexico City. Swanson is coming off a blistering four-fight winning streak, with all four wins coming by way of violent finish.

