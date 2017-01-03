Steve Swanson vs Gustavo Lopez headli...

Steve Swanson vs Gustavo Lopez headlines Combate Americas 'Mexico' for Azteca Americas on Jan. 19

Combate Americas will make its return to cage fighting later this month with a slam-bang main event in the form of Steve Swanson vs. Gustavo Lopez, a bantamweight tilt set for Azteca America on Jan. 19, 2017, LIVE from El Plaza Condesa in Mexico City. Swanson is coming off a blistering four-fight winning streak, with all four wins coming by way of violent finish.

