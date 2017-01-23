Slippery Mexican drug lord El Chapoa s new US home is called tougher than Guantanamo

A handcuffed Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is made to face the press as he is escorted to a helicopter by Mexican soldiers and marines at a federal hangar Jan. 8, 2016, in Mexico City. Mexico's notorious cartel kingpin who twice made brazen prison escapes and spent years on the run as the country's most wanted man, was extradited to the United States on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to face drug trafficking and other charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.