Slim consortium clinches Mexico City airport terminal project
Jan 6 A consortium including a construction company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim has clinched the terminal project at Mexico City's new $13 billion airport, Mexican authorities said on Friday. The construction arm of Slim's Grupo Carso and his majority-owned FCC, submitted a bid of 84.8 billion Mexican pesos for the project.
