Seven mutilated corpses found in taxi with drug cartel message in Mexico tourist port
Seven headless, mutilated bodies have been found in a taxi abandoned near the tourist resort of Manzanillo in western Mexico, apparent victims of the country's epidemic of drug violence, local officials said Sunday. "They were mutilated, apparently decapitated, and one of the victims was a woman," the port city's police chief Carlos Heredia told AFP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|19 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|3
|Mexico Makes MOVES At Border To Sabotage Presid...
|Sat
|Wildchild
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Sat
|Northern fence
|2
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther...
|Jan 18
|Melting Pot eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC