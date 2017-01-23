Seven mutilated corpses found in taxi...

Seven mutilated corpses found in taxi with drug cartel message in Mexico tourist port

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Seven headless, mutilated bodies have been found in a taxi abandoned near the tourist resort of Manzanillo in western Mexico, apparent victims of the country's epidemic of drug violence, local officials said Sunday. "They were mutilated, apparently decapitated, and one of the victims was a woman," the port city's police chief Carlos Heredia told AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump 19 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 3
News Mexico Makes MOVES At Border To Sabotage Presid... Sat Wildchild 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Sat Northern fence 2
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther... Jan 18 Melting Pot eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC