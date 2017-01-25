See David Bowiea s trek to Mexico in Glendale photo exhibit
David Bowie tries to blend in with the Diego Rivera´s wall painting, “The Man, Ruler of the World,” at the Fine Arts Palace in Mexico City. This image, “Diego Rivera's Mural, Mexico,” will be on exhibit in “David Bowie: Among the Mexican Masters” at the Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale starting today.
