Scientists measure a cow's respiratio...

Scientists measure a cow's respiration at a lab in Toluca, Mexico.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Many creatures, including you and me, emit methane from time to time. Microbes within our guts break down one substance and turn it into another, making methane in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 12 min MrDelpaso 12
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 4 hr Le Jimbo 5
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... Fri Dee Dee Dee 4
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,931,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC