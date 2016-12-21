Risking it all to reach our door

Risking it all to reach our door

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

One morning in January, five men from Nepal showed up at the Casa del Migrante in Tijuana, looking for a bed for the night. This border city has been a gateway for generations of migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Mexico and Central America, people dreaming of a better life in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Dec 27 Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Dec 26 tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,300 • Total comments across all topics: 277,516,845

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC