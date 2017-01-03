Retaliation? - Gunman Shoots And Injures U.S. Consular Official In Mexico
A gunman opened fire on a US consulate official in Guadalajara on Friday, according to Mexican prosecutors. The official was wounded and is said to be in stable condition by the Attorney General's office.
