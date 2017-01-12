REPORT: Shootout at U.S. Consulate in Mexico Part of Cartel-Terrorist ...
On Thursday Judicial Watch released a report stating that the attack that recently happened in Mexico where a U.S. Consular was shot as he drove in his car is linked to the ISIS-Cartel groups terrorist attack plan for Trump's Inauguration. A deadly shootout at the construction site of the new American Consulate occurred this week in a Mexican border town where Islamic terrorists and drug cartels plan to launch attacks against the U.S. during the period surrounding the presidential inauguration, high-level government sources tell Judicial Watch.
