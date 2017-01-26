Quitting Mexico factory helps bring down Ford earnings $200 million in 2016
Want to get notified as soon as we write about the topics you're interested in? Click here to sign in and then look for the Thanks for subscribing to Autoblog Alerts! As content is published, we'll send it right to you. If you ever need to make changes, you can manage your alerts by clicking MANAGE below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Autoblog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 hr
|Eleanor
|60
|Fear and rage on US-Mexico border
|1 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|9 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|10
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|14 hr
|gwww
|64
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Thu
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U...
|Wed
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Trump to move on border security, immigration e...
|Jan 24
|ICE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC