Q poll: Most back probes into Trump/Russia ties

Read more: Darien News-Review

By a margin of 2-1 most Americans want Congress - not President Donald Trump -to handle handle America's policy towards Russia, a new poll by Quinnipiac has found. In a separate question on the poll released Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, voters support 62 - 32 percent investigations into potential links between President Donald Trump's campaign advisers and the Russian government.

Chicago, IL

