Protesters in Mexico close Nogales en...

Protesters in Mexico close Nogales entry point

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

According to the Nogales Police Department, protesters across the border in Nogales, Sonora are causing traffic problems near the port. Nogales travelers: Mexico-bound traffic has been halted at the DeConcini Crossing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) 23 hr Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Sat Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Sat ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Sat New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,690

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC