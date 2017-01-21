Pro-Shot Video: Roger Waters Performs 'Dogs (Three Different Ones)' Live In Mexico
Last year Roger Waters and his band held three concerts in Mexico City, including a performance on October 1 at Zocalo de la Ciudad de Mexico. The legendary musician has shared official video footage of a rendition of a classic Pink Floyd song played that night before the thousands of assembled fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
