President Trump, Please Tear Down that Wall Against Mexico Before You Build It
President Ronald Reagan "Tear Down This Wall" Speech at Berlin Wall President Ronald Reagan delivers this memorable speech at the Brandenburg Gate. What would revered Republican Ronald Reagan have to say about the Trump Mexican Border Wall? After all, Reagan's most famous utterance was his command and plea in a speech in Berlin at the Brandenburg Gate, directed to Mr. Gorbachev: That context in time and in history was of course very different from today and from Trump's Wall against Mexico, the first wall between nations in the Western Hemisphere to be considered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|13 hr
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Sat
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|Sat
|New Resident
|15
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC