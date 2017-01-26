Porsche shows off Panamera in Mexico

Porsche shows off Panamera in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

It ran for five consecutive years, 1950-54, during which, it became known as the most dangerous race of any type in the world. This month, the Mexican government and national police force closed some of the roads used during that race, to allow Porsche to showcase the new 2017 Panamera, a car named after the event, as was the Carrera sports car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 3 hr Cabbage 56
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 3 hr Wildchild 1
News Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump 12 hr spud 7
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) 14 hr MadeInTaos 2
News Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U... Wed BuildTheWall 2
News Trump to move on border security, immigration e... Tue ICE 2
News Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil... Jan 24 vs TPP 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC