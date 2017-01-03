Police clash with Mexico gas proteste...

Police clash with Mexico gas protesters, gunfire erupts

11 hrs ago

Gunfire erupted as protesters clashed with police in Mexico during another day of looting and demonstrations against a gasoline price increase that has infuriated the population. Five officers and eight civilians were hurt and taken to hospitals after the violence in the central town of Ixmiquilpan, but authorities did not specify whether the injuries were the result of gunshot wounds, or say who had fired.

Chicago, IL

