Police: 5 killed in shooting, stampede at nightclub at Mexican resort
A shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen on Monday left five people dead, including two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian, authorities said. The attorney general of Quintana Roo state said that four of the dead appear to have been part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival.
