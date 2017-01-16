Police: 5 killed in shooting, stamped...

Police: 5 killed in shooting, stampede at nightclub at Mexican resort

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

A shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen on Monday left five people dead, including two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian, authorities said. The attorney general of Quintana Roo state said that four of the dead appear to have been part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 1 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 11
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 7 hr New Resident 36
News Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P... 15 hr walter 1
News FEATURE-Surge of African migrants brave Latin A... 16 hr tomin cali 3
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... Jan 13 Dee Dee Dee 4
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,231 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC