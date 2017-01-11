Patron cocktail competition finalists...

Patron cocktail competition finalists to head to Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

The very first grand final of the Patron Perfectionists Cocktail Competition will be hosted at the home of Patron tequila in Mexico. The seven 2016 winners of the international competition will travel to Hacienda Patron in Jalisco, Mexico for the event on January 25, where industry experts will crown the first ever global winner of the Patron Perfectionists Cocktail Competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC