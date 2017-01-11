Patron cocktail competition finalists to head to Mexico

The very first grand final of the Patron Perfectionists Cocktail Competition will be hosted at the home of Patron tequila in Mexico. The seven 2016 winners of the international competition will travel to Hacienda Patron in Jalisco, Mexico for the event on January 25, where industry experts will crown the first ever global winner of the Patron Perfectionists Cocktail Competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.