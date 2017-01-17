Officials: Mexican activist had fled, shot when he returned
In this May 31, 2003 file photo, jailed anti-logging activist Isidro Baldenegro, 39, speaks to a reporter at the Parral prison, south of the U.S. border in Mexico. The Mexican indigenous leader who was awarded the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize in 2005 was shot dead less than a year after another winner of the award was slain in Honduras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|14 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|18 hr
|Tony Montana
|15
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|22 hr
|Wildchild
|4
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Wed
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther...
|Wed
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC