Officials: Mexican activist had fled, shot when he returned

In this May 31, 2003 file photo, jailed anti-logging activist Isidro Baldenegro, 39, speaks to a reporter at the Parral prison, south of the U.S. border in Mexico. The Mexican indigenous leader who was awarded the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize in 2005 was shot dead less than a year after another winner of the award was slain in Honduras.

