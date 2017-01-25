Official: Mexico's president 'considering' scrapping US trip
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto pauses during a press conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Pena Nieto said Monday that Mexico's attitude towards the Donald Trump administration should not be aggressive or biased, but one of dialogue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|3 min
|Trump Keeping Pro...
|2
|Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U...
|8 min
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Trump to move on border security, immigration e...
|23 hr
|ICE
|2
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|Tue
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|5
|Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil...
|Tue
|vs TPP
|1
|Trump issues executive orders freezing federal ...
|Jan 23
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Mexico Makes MOVES At Border To Sabotage Presid...
|Jan 21
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC