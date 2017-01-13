'Obama has killed our dream': Cuban immigrants marooned in Mexico...
Alexander Gutierrez Garcia in Turbo, Colombia, in September 2016 after he left Cuba hoping to reach the U.S. Alexander Gutierrez Garcia left Cuba last August, beginning a treacherous journey up the spine of South and Central America in a quest to reach the United States. Along the way, he was robbed, kidnapped and fell ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico president tries again to calm anger over...
|15 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|Jan 7
|New Resident
|15
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC